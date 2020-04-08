Trump extends National Guard COVID-19 request through Dec. 31

Previously, Title 32 had been funded at 100% federal expense, the governor's office said the president imposed a 25% state cost share from Aug. 21 to Dec. 31.

LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump has extended the use of the Michigan National Guard to assist with the state's COVID-19 response through December 31.

Title 32 authority allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits. It was set to expire on August 21 -- a deadline set by the Trump Administration.

“Since COVID-19 was first discovered in our state, the Michigan National Guard has been a crucial part of our emergency response, from conducting testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at food banks across the state” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our dedicated guardsmen and women will continue to be a crucial part of our recovery efforts moving forward. I thank the president for granting my request, and implore him to work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners. The only way we will get through this is if leaders in the federal government put partisan games aside and work together to save lives.”

Whitmer sent a letter to the president on July 10 requesting that he authorize the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through the rest of the year.

Previously, Title 32 had been funded at 100% federal expense, but the governor's office said the president imposed a 25% state cost share from Aug. 21 to Dec. 31.

“While I am grateful for the extension, the president’s decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75% leaves states across the country with an additional cost when we're already facing severe holes in our state budgets. We need the president and Congress to work together in a bipartisan way to support states like Michigan.”

In addition to allowing Michigan to fully utilize the National Guard for recovery and reopening efforts, the extension of Title 32 authority means that many Guard members will qualify for federal retirement and education benefits made available under the GI Bill.

