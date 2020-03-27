Fisher Watts loves fire trucks and Halloween skeletons.

Wednesday was Fisher’s third birthday, but thanks to COVID-19, he couldn't celebrate with a party with friends.

Instead, the party came to him, fire trucks and skeletons included. It was a parade of cars, signs, costumes and friends, rolling down their Alger Heights neighborhood, celebrating the life of the little boy.

Fisher and his mom, Sarah Watts.

Sarah Watts

“Neighbors were surprised as well,” said Fisher’s mom, Sarah Watts, “they were all coming out and there were kids out on the streets. It was nice to see faces of our friends.”

Cars line up to wish Fisher a Happy Birthday during the parade.

Sarah Watts

Everyone in the parade kept their distance, six feet apart or more. That’s something Fisher is used to. He was born with Cystic Fibrosis.

“Cystic Fibrosis is a rare genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs,” said Sarah Watts, “So, something like COVID-19 could really cause some serious damage.”

Sarah said she hopes other people realize it’s someone like Fisher who is in real danger of the virus. She’s thankful so many people are keeping their distance and staying home.

“I think in Fisher’s case,” said Fisher’s dad Adam Watts, “he’s one of that small percentage, he does have a compromised immune system. Staying your distance is what it’s about. It might not be so easy for folks to relate to, that but for us it’s very heightened right now.”

Fisher with face mask.

Sarah Watts

But closing the distance just a little bit this week was a welcomed sight. The parade put a smile on Fisher’s face, and uplifted the whole community.

“For us, it was great to have something to look forward to,” said Sarah Watts, “Because we had all these plans of all these things we were going to do, and events over the last couple months, and it was all cancelled.”

Sarah said the best part was the Fire Department lead the parade.

“The fact the fire department took time to come down,” said Sarah, “and there were so many fire fighters in the truck and waving, it was pretty cool.”

Fisher turned 3!

Sarah Watts

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.