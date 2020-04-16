STANWOOD, Mich. — Nestle Waters North America is hiring for a variety of jobs at their bottling facility in Stanwood.

The Department of Homeland Security determined that food and grocery industry workers are essential to maintaining the grocery supply throughout the United States, which includes bottled water.

Nestle believes they have a responsibility to continue operations and provide healthy water options for people.

Nestle encourages anyone seeking employment during this pandemic to consider joining the company's effort to produce and deliver its water.

The company is hiring in the following positions:

Seasonal Production Operator is responsible for all aspects of bottling line operations. The application for this position can be found here.

Seasonal Warehouse Operator is responsible for the safe operation of a forklift, as well as, the timely and accurate movement of product. The application for this position can be found here.

For more information about careers at Nestle Waters North America, visit their careers page.

Nestle says it is supporting employees during the pandemic in a several ways, including:

Guaranteeing 12 weeks of regular wages in the event of a full or partial facility closure.

Paying eligible frontline employees an additional 12% of their earnings for at least 12 weeks.

Providing additional time off without reducing sick or vacation balances if employees are impacted by COVID-19.

Expanded health benefits for telemedicine and prescription delivery, mental health care, childcare, and covering medically necessary testing for COVID-19 at no cost.

Increased the number of Employee Assistance Program counseling visits during this period of time from 5 to 10 visits; free of charge to employees.

Continuing to hire, train and support thousands of employees across our business.

Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all employees.

For more information about Nestle's response to COVID-19, visit their website.

