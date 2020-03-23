As the statewide case count breaches 1,300, most Western Michigan counties now have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

There are more than 50 cases in the region, spanning 10 counties.

Kalamazoo, Newaygo and Muskegon counties reported their first confirmed cases on Monday. Kalamazoo has three confirmed cases, one of those patients is a county deputy. All three patients are stable, but one of them is hospitalized, according to the county health department.

"This virus is in our community. We've been telling you that it most likely was in our community before verification of these three cases," said James A. Rutherford, health officer with the Kalamazoo County Public Health Department, during a Monday morning press conference. "We are going to see more cases and it is going to grow potentially exponentially."

Muskegon so far has just one patient who is an adult female, and Newaygo also has just one confirmed case.

This weekend cases were confirmed in Barry, Allegan, Berrien and Calhoun counties.

The total case count in Kent and Ottawa counties continues to increase with 28 and 13 respectively, as of Monday afternoon. Kent County also reported its first death related to the virus this weekend.

Montcalm County also has one case.

