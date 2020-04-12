New COVID-19 rapid test pilot program to address staffing problems in schools

The goal is to give school staff easy access to COVID-19 testing throughout Kent County.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A new COVID-19 rapid test program is now in place at some West Michigan schools.

The Kent County Health Department rolled the pilot program out this week, and it’s already making a difference.

The health department started small with a pilot program, and will be looking to expand. Currently it's only for staff in two districts, who are symptomatic.

The health department partnered with the Kent Intermediate School District Center Programs and Forest Hills Public Schools.

The program involves two types of tests, which are done in-house: a rapid antigen test and a PCR test.

If a staffer tests positive with the 15-minute test, then they’ll isolate. Any negative tests are confirmed by the second test, with results in 24 to 36 hours.

“Through our contact tracing and our school team that's working with schools, we're hearing that schools are having to close more classrooms, or having to close because they just didn't have enough staff in the school," said Dr. Nirali Bora, the health department medical director. "We also hear the concerns that teachers are wanting to make sure that they are working in a safe space, and access to testing helps with that.”

In an email, the Forest Hills Superintendent Dan Behm said the program is going very well.

It’s the largest district in West Michigan with students doing in-person learning. Forest Hills elementary schools have daily in-person instruction, the middle schools have a hybrid format and the high schools are currently completely remote.

In the email, Behm said in part, “We have tested about three dozen staff members and had a couple of positive cases. This provides a much faster result and gives staff peace of mind that they can return to work without being concerned that they may be contagious with COVID.”

Behm also said the testing is helping to address staffing challenges.

"In the past, a staff member with a sniffle or a scratchy throat would typically come to work believing they had a minor cold or an allergy," Behm continued. "Now, these same symptoms cause people to worry, stay home, and wonder if these symptoms are the early stages of COVID. Like all districts, we have had staffing issues and, understandably, higher absenteeism. This rapid test helps everyone with greater certainty during a time where we’re surrounded with uncertainty."

The health department wanted to get the program up and running ahead of winter break, before other students and staff return to the classroom.

Eventually, the hope is to have several centers throughout Kent County open to staff, and potentially students, from all districts.

