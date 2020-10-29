New digital survey tool will help track COVID-19 spread in Kent County

KCHD has used this tool on a limited basis in the last few weeks, but it will begin using the program at a larger scale now as cases increase.

As coronavirus cases rise in West Michigan, a county health department is expanding its use of a digital tool to track the spread.

Kent County Health Department has partnered with CoherentRX, a Michigan software developer, to implement a digital tool called Patient Education Genius (PEG) to collect information from those who test positive for COVID-19 through a survey sent via text or e-mail.

KCHD has used this tool on a limited basis in the last few weeks, but it will begin using the program at a larger scale now as cases increase.

Once the department is notified of someone testing positive, it will send them the confidential survey. The survey is for anyone ages 18-70 years old. The department said in a press release, if a someone who tests positive does not fill out the survey, they will instead receive a phone call.

