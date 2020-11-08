New drive-up coronavirus testing location coming to Grand Haven

The testing will be located at Grand Haven Community Center from Aug. 18 through Sept. 8.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A new location for COVID-19 testing is coming to Grand Haven in mid-August.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health and the City of Grand Haven is partnering with NxGen MDx to provide drive-through testing on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 18 through Sept. 8, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The testing will be located at the Grand Haven Community Center (422 Fulton Street, Grand Haven, Michigan, 49417).

“We are proud to be part of expanding access to testing in West Michigan and hope these testing partnerships will help reduce delays and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Jacqueline Peacock, Director of Laboratory Operations at NxGen MDx.

The COVID-19 testing will be performed using a nasal swab. The sample will be self-collected by the patient inside their vehicle while a medical professional supervises.

Results for the testing will be reported within 24 to 48 hours of sample receipt. The test is used to detect current infection with the virus that causes coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases have continued to increase in Michigan and throughout the U.S. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 557 daily cases of coronavirus, making the total 87,960. The death toll rose by 8; the total is now 6,257.

