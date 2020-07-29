New drive-up COVID-19 testing location coming to Holland

The testing will take place at an off-site location of Holland Hospital and will happen from Aug. 3 through Aug. 28.

HOLLAND, Mich — Drive-up COVID-19 testing will be happening throughout the month of August at a new testing location in Holland.

NxGen MDx, a genetic screening company out of Grand Rapids, announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Ottawa County Department of Public Health and Holland Hospital to bring drive-up coronavirus testing to Holland.

The testing will take place at an off-site location of Holland Hospital (175 South Waverly Rd.) and will happen from Aug. 3 through Aug. 28. The location will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We hope that convenient access to COVID-19 testing will help decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our community by allowing people who have mild symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19 make informed decisions as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Jacqueline Peacock, Director of Laboratory Operations at NxGen MDx.

The testing will be done using a nasal swab and will be self-collected by patients inside their vehicle. Medical professionals will be supervising and helping with the process. The test detects current infection with the virus.

NxGen MDx says the results will be reported within 24 to 48 hours of a sample receipt.

To be tested, an appointment must be made online.

While the Grand Rapids region, which includes Holland, has seen a steady decrease of cases in the last two weeks, positive COVID-19 cases continue to pile up throughout Michigan.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 669 daily cases of COVID-19, making a total of 79,176 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.