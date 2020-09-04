LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order to protect the health and safety of Michiganders by reducing unnecessary in-person contact through the use of electronic signatures, remote notarization's, remote witness attestations and remote visitations.

Unless the law specifically mandates a physical signature, the order temporarily suspends the rules and procedures and permits the use of an e-signature for a transaction whenever one is required by Michigan Law.

Additionally, any notarial act that is required under Michigan Law may be done with video and audio technology, as long as certain conditions are met.

This order will help ensure that necessary transactions and interactions may continue during this time of crisis without putting peoples health and the health of their families at risk.

"It is important that Michiganders take every precaution to avoid person to person contact,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Encouraging the use of e-signatures and alternative means of notarization will protect more people and help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. I will continue to work around the clock to ensure we protect the most people we can from this virus.”

While this executive order is in effect, financial institutions and registers of deeds cannot refuse to record a tangible copy of an electronic record if the notary before whom it was executed certifies that the tangible copy is an accurate copy of the electronic record.

