Rite Aid opens 2 COVID-19 testing locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There are now two new locations in the Greater Grand Rapids area to get tested for COVID-19.

Rite Aid announced Wednesday that a location in Grand Rapids and one in Kentwood would now provide no-charge coronavirus nasal tests.

The locations have started the testing services through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Like Rite Aid's existing drive-through testing sites, the new locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

COVID-19 testing is available at three Rite Aid locations in West Michigan:

Grand Rapids: 2410 Burton St. SE



2410 Burton St. SE Kentwood: 5995 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

5995 Kalamazoo Ave. SE Kentwood: 4410 Division Ave. S

There are also drive-thru testing locations in Detroit, Flint, Lansing and Saginaw.

For more information about testing, visit Rite Aid's website.

