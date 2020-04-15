MICHIGAN, USA — Other states are helping Michigan's fight against COVID-19. This week the governors of New York and California announced they are sending ventilators to help.

New York Governor Andrew Cumo said Wednesday that Michigan will get 100 ventilators from New York state and California Governor Gavin Newsom sent 50 ventilators.

“(The) state of Michigan is going through an issue right now, the state of Maryland is going through an issue. We’re stabilized, we’re going to send 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 to Maryland,” New York Gov. Andrew Cumo said Wednesday.

Whitmer’s office stated the 50 ventilators on loan from California are expected to arrive in Lansing Wednesday.

Whitmer spoke about the generosity from the other states at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon calling both of the other governors her friends.

"I'm grateful for their support. The enemy is COVID-19, and we are all working to protect our citizens," she said.

She also tweeted out about the support.

Wednesday Michigan's death toll became the third highest in the nation with 1,921 people killed from the virus. There also is a total of 28,059 cases in the state.

