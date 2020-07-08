Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Newaygo, Baldwin

Testing will take place at Newaygo High School and Baldwin High School.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 13, in Newaygo and Friday, Aug. 14, in Baldwin.

The testing events are in collaboration with the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management, Newaygo Public Schools and Baldwin Community Schools.

COVID-19 Drive-Through Community Testing Site



Newaygo High School Parking Lot

200 East Street, Newaygo, MI

Thursday, August 13, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Baldwin High School Parking Lot

524 4th Street, Baldwin, MI

Friday, August 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to be tested for COVID-19

Please bring picture ID

Not accepting appointments; first come, first served

Open to all surrounding counties

Not limited to symptomatic individuals

Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status; Not offering antibody testing

Testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose)

Test results typically take 7-9 days to come in, sometimes faster. You will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results. You will only be contacted by DHD#10 if your results are positive for COVID-19.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, DHD#10 is offering free Hepatitis A vaccines to interested community members during the COVID-19 testing clinic. For questions, email info@dhd10.org or call 231-305-8659.

