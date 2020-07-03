TORONTO, ON — The NHL has sent a memo to teams urging players to limit contact with fans because of the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the league issued the memo in an email to The Canadian Press on Friday. The move follows a similar directive this month by the NBA.

The LA Times reports that measures in the memo suggested avoiding handshakes, close contact with fans and taking items to autograph.

Fans in Tampa headed to Amalie Arena Thursday night to see the Lightning take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Tampa Bay Lightning have games on the road on March 7 and 8.

10News has reached out to the Lightning and Amalie Arena to see what precautions they are taking for both the players and fans. Here is what they said:

"Vinik Sports Group, inclusive of the Tampa Bay Lightning, AMALIE Arena and the Yuengling Center, continues to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The health and well-being of our guests, employees, coaches and players is and will remain to be our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation, working with the National Hockey League, our event promoters, local, state and federal agencies and react accordingly as necessary. We continue to encourage our employees, guests and others to wash their hands frequently and will make antimicrobials and hand sanitizers available in our facilities for all guests and employees."

The San Jose Sharks went against recommendations from Santa Clara County public health officials who suggested sporting events be canceled on Thursday, according to CBS Sports. Roughly 2,000 fewer seats were filled than the teams season average.

The team said that they are evaluating the situation as they head into their next two games.

