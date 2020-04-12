Kentwood business, 8 others, fined for violating COVID-19 regulations

A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) inspected and issued COVID-19 “general duty” citations to a Kentwood business and eight other different businesses with serious violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions.

The MIOSHA “general duty” clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.

A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

On-site inspections made by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined nine companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to follow necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19.

The businesses had a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

The companies will have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. The citations include suggestions to fix the hazards to protect employees.

Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that they are following COVID-19 Workplace Safety regulations.

MIOSHA cited the nine companies below for a serious violation of the general duty clause for the following issues:

Minority Auto Handling Specialists, Inc. in Woodhaven, MI was fined $3,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack adequate training regarding the risks, actions taken to protect employees including site specific measures, and how employees can protect themselves.

Bayside Hospitality Inc. dba Tawas Bay Beach Resort in East Tawas, MI was fined $1,500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Value City Furniture in Flint, Michigan was fined $1,500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of a preparedness and response plan.

United States Lighting dba U B Tan in Fenton, MI was fined $400 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Lane Automotive in Watervliet, MI was fined $3,500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of face coverings when employees were within six feet of each other.

Red River Restaurant Group dba FireRock Grille in Caledonia, MI will be fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of face coverings worn for customers, not closing waiting areas while customers are waiting for tables and not avoiding large gatherings.

Andersons Service Center in Midland, MI was fined $400 for a violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Jerry's Tire in Lake Odessa, MI was fined $3,500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of training for employees on the infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

River City Reproductions and Graphics in Kentwood, MI will be fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

A set of online resources at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety provides posters for employees and customers, factsheets, educational videos, a sample COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, best practices that employees need to follow and a reopening checklist to help businesses put safeguards in place.

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.

