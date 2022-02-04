13-year-old boy's death found to have no link to COVID-19 vaccine

Jacob Clynick was found dead in his bed in June 2021, just three days after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — After months of investigation by health agencies and law enforcement, no link has been found between the death of 13-year-old Jacob Clynick and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Clynick had just completed his eighth grade year and was preparing for his freshman year in high school when he was administered his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Clynick died in his sleep in his bedroom on June 16, 2021 just three days after receiving his the dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a local Walgreens.

The timing of the vaccine and his death raised questions about a possible link between the two.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine (MIFSM) and several other agencies investigated the death to determine if there was any evidence of a link.

The investigation took months and included an examination into Clynick's and his family's past and recent medical histories as well as a complete forensic and medical autopsy.

ABC 12 NEWS reported Friday that a probe into the boy's death "concluded that there was no evidence of a causal relationship between vaccine administration and Clynick's death."

An exact cause of death was never determined from the investigations.

Health leaders continue to encourage Michiganders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of the virus.

