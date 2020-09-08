No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall

Critics question whether it's realistic to demand that college students not act like typical college students.

U.S. colleges are asking returning students to promise to help contain the coronavirus.

That means no keg parties, no long road trips and no outside guests on campus.

Administrators warn that failure to wear masks, practice socially distancing and avoid mass gatherings could bring serious consequences, including getting booted from school.

But the push for accountability illustrates the high stakes for universities planning to welcome at least some students back to campus this fall.

Testing, quarantines and plexiglass barriers in classrooms won’t work if too many students misbehave.

