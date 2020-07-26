North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

North Korea has steadfastly said it has had no cases of the virus, a claim questioned by outside experts.

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown over coronavirus concerns.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday that the measure was taken Friday afternoon after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms in the city.

It says the person is a runaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North early last week.

If that person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

