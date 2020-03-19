OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — Aaron, an Otsego County man who did not want to share his last name, came back from a mission trip to Ethiopia and Germany earlier this month.

A few days after returning, he started to feel sick.

“Five days later,” said Aaron, “I started feeling a sore throat, fever, body aches and chills.”

He had a gut feeling he may have contracted COVID-19. He said he prayed about it, and his family told him to call his doctor, which he did right away. His family doctor told him to go to the emergency room at the local hospital, and get tested for the virus.

Aaron on his mission trip in Ethiopia.

Aaron

“They said stay home,” said Aaron, “I went home and I had to steer clear of my family. I’ve been staying here in in this guest bedroom, waiting to be cleared and be with my wife and kids again.”

Aaron has been in isolation from his wife and two children, and the rest of the world, for more than a week.

Monday, he received the positive test results. Since visiting the emergency room, Aaron said he’s been in contact with someone from the CDC every day.

“I unfortunately have COVID-19,” said Aaron, “and had to listen to the CDC and take to their advice seriously. I’d say the same thing for others. Whatever they’re recommending, let’s take it seriously. But also, let’s let our faith be bigger than our fear.”

Aaron said his symptoms were not severe. Had he not traveled internationally, he might not have taken them as seriously right away. He never had respiratory symptoms or nausea, but he said it didn’t feel anything like a typical cold or flu.

“The thing for that set it apart from every illness I’ve had before was the body aches,” said Aaron, “Just like cramps and aches in my legs and things like that, it was weird. That’s part of why, along with praying, why I knew I had it. I could just feel it.”

Aaron has now been symptom free for 5 days, and he said his CDC correspondent said he can return to his family this week.

“I’ll be able to hug my family, my wife and kids again,” said Aaron.

Aaron and his family.

Aaron

He said he’s amazed by the support from his community during this time. Friends have dropped off coffee and groceries and offered encouragement. He said he wants to share his story with the virus, to encourage other people as well.

"I feel like unintentionally I became part of the problem, so I can be intentionally part of the solution, which is at least sharing my story, what happened, how I got through it "

He said his isolation was filled with a little work, and a lot of bible reading.

“Just a really supportive network of people,” said Aaron, “and I think our country has that going for it. I think we’re really, really blessed with people who reach out when we’re in need.”

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

RELATED: Live updates: 256 new COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide, 2 more deaths reported

RELATED: Grand Rapids priest fills empty pews with photos for Mass

RELATED: 'This isn't the flu' | Rancho Cordova man's Twitter thread urges people to take coronavirus seriously

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.