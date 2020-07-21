Northview releases back to school plan, focuses on 'family choice'

Northview Public schools has released its plan for returning to school in the fall, and they focus on "family choice."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan school district has announced its reopening plans as the first day of school draws near.

Northview Public Schools in Grand Rapids says its return-to-school plan is focused around "family choice."

The district's ability to provide in-person instruction will ultimately be determined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and EO 2020-142, as well as the Michigan Safe Schools Roadmap -- which dictates under what conditions students can return to class. Northview said it was preparing a variety of learning options, so families can select the plan that it right for them.

According to the Michigan Safe Schools Roadmap, if a school district is within a region that is in phases 1-3 of the pandemic -- all instruction must be remote. Kent County is currently in phase 4, recovery, but Northview is preparing to relaunch under phases 1-3.

If need be, instruction will be entirely remote, which the district said it would be ready for in its plan. Any student in need of appropriate technology, including chromebooks, will be given such. They will be free of charge for students in any grade.

The district said that it has partnered with Canvas to provided a consistent learning platform across all grade levels.

If possible, the district said in-person instruction will be available for those interested, but students in any grade will be able to continue learning from home if they so choose.

The first day of school is August 25.

"It is possible our first days of instruction may include remote learning, in-person instruction or a combination of both," Northview Public Schools said in its return-to-school plan.

"We know that you have many questions about student schedules, course structure and safety protocols. Per the Return to School Roadmap, our team is developing a District Preparedness and Response Plan which will provide specific details," the district continued. Additional information would be released in the coming days, the district said.

Northview emphasized throughout the plan that their first priority is the health and safety of students, staff, and families.

"Our families and community come first. We are grateful for the support of many administrators, staff and key partners who helped us identify and plan for a variety of learning options. We continue to look to the Governor and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for guidance on a safe return to schools."

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.