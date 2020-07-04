NOVI, Mich. — Michigan officials selected the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi as the site for a second field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TCF Center in Detroit is being converted by FEMA to be the state's first alternate care facility to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients. The Suburban Collection Showplace is about 250,000 square feet and it will provide bed space for about 1,000 patients.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said this is "more good news" for Michigan's response to the virus.

"Having access to more medical facilities and more space for health care professionals to perform their life saving work means we are more able to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Whitmer. "Fighting this virus is going to take all of us working together as Michiganders, and I want to thank everyone who has stepped up to volunteer at a health care facility or donate blood, money, or medical supplies. We will get through this."

Southeast Michigan has a bulk of the state's 17,000 cases. State officials said that about 3,700 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 89% of those are in southeast Michigan hospitals.

Whitmer's office said the conversion of the Suburban Collection Showplace is a proactive measure that is anticipating need for additional hospital space. The state has also asked hospitals to open up 10% of their bed capacity to patients from southeast Michigan.

“We are uniquely positioned to be able to support this effort and the fight against COVID-19," said Blair Bowman, Owner of the Suburban Collection Showplace. "We feel it is important to serve as a resource to the state and the community in these times of need."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have assessed other facilities around the state, and Michigan's disaster declaration allows FEMA to coordinate federal funding for the alternate facilities.

In West Michigan, both Grand Valley State University and Muskegon Community College have prepared to handle an overflow of patients from area hospitals.

