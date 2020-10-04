NOVI, Mich — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit announced Friday that construction has been completed at the state's first Alternative Care Facility in the TCF Center.

The TCF Center Alternate Care Facility is one of the first in the nation to be turned over to the state.

Construction included triage area, patient support services such as showers and toilets, staff changing areas and administrative space, a command center and pharmacy. The 350,000-square foot conversion of the convention center into a medical facility with 970 bed spaces across two floors for COVID-19 patients took nine days.

The Alternate Care Facility will start accepting patients April 10.

The work was performed at "an exceptional pace" the Army Corps said in a press release. The design required a manifold system that put copper pipes in the ceiling to deliver oxygen into 600 patient bed spaces in Hall C of the TCF Center. Both Halls C and E were converted into a negative pressure area essentially creating a vacuum in the space that will exhaust any possible airborne contamination.

The state's second field hospital will be located at the Suburban Collection Showplace, also located in Novi. It will have 1,100 beds and construction is expected to be complete by April 20.

In West Michigan, both Grand Valley State University and Muskegon Community College have prepared to handle an overflow of patients from area hospitals.

In the state's update Thursday, April 9 officials recorded 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, making the total 21,504. There were 117 new deaths reproted, making the state's death toll 1,076.

