Nurses urge restaurants to follow COVID-19 rules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, The Michigan Nurses Association, the largest organization representing Michigan’s registered nurses, issued a statement urging restaurants to follow the state’s COVID-19 mitigation rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The urgent message comes after the ruling in the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association’s federal lawsuit challenging the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' order temporarily prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
The following statement can be attributed to Jamie Brown, RN, a critical care nurse who is president of the Michigan Nurses Association
“Nurses see the horrible human cost of COVID-19 every day, now more than ever. We hold the hands of people who die alone in the hospital. We put our own lives at risk to take care of our neighbors suffering from this deadly disease. Nothing can be more important than saving lives right now by stopping the spread of COVID-19. Nurses continue to beg fellow residents to wear a mask, avoid gatherings, and wash their hands. We urge Michigan restaurants to show leadership by honoring the state’s temporary prohibition on indoor dining. While we understand the tremendous financial sacrifice that the restaurant industry is experiencing, saving lives must come first. We all have to do our part right now to come through the other side of this surge with as few people dying as possible.”
The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) is the largest, most effective union for RNs across the state. As the voice for all registered nurses in Michigan, MNA advocates for nurses and their patients at the Capitol, in the community, and at the bargaining table.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.