Nurses urge restaurants to follow COVID-19 rules

“Nurses see the horrible human cost of COVID-19 every day, now more than ever. We hold the hands of people who die alone in the hospital. We put our own lives at risk to take care of our neighbors suffering from this deadly disease. Nothing can be more important than saving lives right now by stopping the spread of COVID-19. Nurses continue to beg fellow residents to wear a mask, avoid gatherings, and wash their hands. We urge Michigan restaurants to show leadership by honoring the state’s temporary prohibition on indoor dining. While we understand the tremendous financial sacrifice that the restaurant industry is experiencing, saving lives must come first. We all have to do our part right now to come through the other side of this surge with as few people dying as possible.”