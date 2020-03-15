KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County restaurants, gyms and venues will be limited to 50% capacity through April 5.

It's part of an emerging public health order that will go into effect 10 a.m. Monday. There are now 45 COVID-19 cases in the state, and four of those cases are in Kent. Out of 77 specimens collected in the county, four have come back positive, 21 have come back negative and the rest are pending. Kent County Health Department Director Dr. Adam London said this public health order is to encourage social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.

"As we have learned about this virus and how it is transmitted, what has become very apparent is that the most effective way that this virus spreads is through close contact," Dr. London said during a Sunday evening press conference.

Food service establishments (including bars, church dining halls, country clubs), gyms and entertainment venues (including theaters, auditoriums, conferences and sporting events) must all reduce occupancy by half for the next three weeks.

"We recognize that this will present significant challenges for hundreds of businesses and local establishments throughout the county. I want to say we are grateful that representatives of our local business community stand in support of this decision," Dr. London said while flanked by leaders from the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Experience Grand Rapids.

Health care facilities, grocery stories, food pantries and long term care facilities are excluded from the public health order.

Oakland and Ingham Counties issued orders this weekend limiting occupancy loads to 50% in various facilities.

The most recent Kent County COVID-19 case involves a man in his 20s, who has no travel history. Dr. London this person is being isolated and recovering at home.

