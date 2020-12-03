Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio students K-12 will receive an extended three-week spring break beginning on Monday due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

While DeWine acknowledged that children aren't as at risk for death due to the coronavirus, the extended break comes as the result of their ability to act as carriers for the virus. DeWine said that he made the decision after consulting with experts and that it will be reviewed following the three-week period.

In addition to medical experts, the governor said that he'll continue to consult with educators on the matter. He also acknowledged the sacrifice and impact it will have on families, but called it the "right thing to do."

Prior to announcing the upcoming spring break, DeWine issued an order banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people. DeWine's order extends to extend to auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. It does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large groups of people are present but it is unusual for them to be within an arm’s length of one another.

Earlier this week, the first cases of coronavirus in Ohio were detected. In total, five people in the state have tested positive for the virus, with 52 people under investigation.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues order banning gatherings of more than 100 people

RELATED: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony in Cleveland due to coronavirus