OHIO, USA — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine alongside Dr.Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health, issued a stay-at-home order for all Ohioians Sunday.

" We haven't faced any enemy like we are facing today in 102 years," Gov. Dewine said in Sunday's press briefing.

The order, set to take effect Monday at 11: 59 p.m., is the latest measure to be implemented as officials attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The order will remain in effect through April 6 and officials will reassess the situation at that time.

The stay-at-home order still allows for citizens to leave for the following reasons.

health and safety

necessary supplies

outdoor activity

Read the complete order below.

For answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health has confirmed that there are now 351 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state as of Sunday afternoon. Of those cases, 83 have required hospitalizations. The number of deaths remains at three.

Watch DeWine's most recent conference in the player below:

