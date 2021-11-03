One Year Later: How COVID-19 has impacted West Michigan

It's been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Michigan.

Coronavirus & Crime: Kent County sees 37% spike in criminal charges for 2020

A year that saw a record number of homicides in Grand Rapids also saw a dramatic increase in criminal charges filed by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, with the coronavirus pandemic playing a role.

“I think across the board, people have said that violent crime is definitely up,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “COVID is certainly a factor.’’

His office filed 10,557 criminal charges last year; a 37% increase from 2019. The charges cover felonies, misdemeanors and high-court misdemeanors.

One year later: Kent County's health officer reflects on pandemic losses and lessons learned

It was exactly one year ago, March 10, 2020, that the first case of the coronavirus was found in Michigan.

Just two days later, the first case was confirmed in Kent County, something Dr. Adam London, the Health Officer at the Kent County Health Department, knew was inevitable.

Wednesday morning, 13 ON YOUR SIDE took a look back at those first hectic days, considering how West Michigan is positioned to combat the virus now and the lessons that can help the region moving forward.

Concerts after COVID: Venues await direction from State before reopening

It's been one full year since the day the music died.

On March 10, 2020, the first case of the COVID-19 virus was discovered in Michigan, triggering a statewide shutdown two days later that included the closing of concert venues.

A full 365 days later, venue operators say they're no closer to reopening than they were 12 months ago, as they continue to await specific directions from the State detailing what they are and aren't allowed to do.

"I just remember the whole month of March last year being booked with shows," recalls Scott Hammontree, who is an operating partner at The Intersection in Grand Rapids. "There were so many shows and a bunch of sellouts."

Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun talks COVID-19 one year later

One Year Later with GR Mayor Rosalynn Bliss

