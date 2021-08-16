Ottawa Co. Health Department offering 3rd vaccine doses to immunocompromised

Health department officials say they have enough vaccines to provide these extra doses.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Health Department is now offering third vaccine doses to those who are immunocompromised.

The department offers walk-in hours every Monday for people to receive a vaccine. Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray says it gets busier every week during these hours.

Officials also say the department has plenty of vaccine stock available to provide these extra doses.

This update comes after Detroit announced Monday that it will begin administering third doses to residents with compromised immune systems.

Mansaray is encouraging those interested in the vaccine to speak with their physician.

