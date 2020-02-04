WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Instances of overcrowding, which disrupt social distancing, have Ottawa County officials considering closing parks and natural areas.

"Our goal is to keep the parks open," County Administrator Al Vanderberg said. "The parks are a desperately-needed pressure release for people who are all cooped up having to stay at home."

Ottawa County's 28 parks and 12 natural areas have remained open for recreation during Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order. If people visit the sites, they must remain "at least six feet from [those] outside the individual's household," according to the order.

Most people coming to county parks are congregating at a select few, said Jessica Vanginhoven, spokesperson for the parks and recreation department,

"We are seeing a lot of park visitors, which is wonderful, but it is creating areas of overcrowding," Vanginhoven said. "Right now, the places we've identified as the biggest problems are Rosy Mound and Grand Ravines, especially in the dog park area."

When you overload a park with people, there is no social distancing, Vanderberg said.

"When that many people are that close together, whether it's inside or outside, we have to balance having the parks open with the potential for more people getting the coronavirus because they're too close together," he said.

The parks have a better chance at remaining open if people spread out and explore all the properties, Vanginhoven said.

"If you see your favorite park's parking lot is more than half-full, try something else that day," she said. "Try to find a new parks to explore. There's lots of different places, and there's lots of room for everyone."

The county will make a decision on the parks in the next week or so after watching how people respond, Vanderberg said.

"Be responsible, and look at the map of all the opportunities around the county," he said. "Drive ten minutes to the next one and experience the next opportunity. We're just asking people to work with us, so that all can benefit from the county parks being open."

To view a map of Ottawa's parks and natural areas, click here.

