OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The first positive cases of coronavirus in Ottawa County was reported on March 15. The county health department, at this time, is sending specimens to the Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services for testing.

County health officials as if you are not feeling well to stay home and call your doctor.

Where can I get updates from the county on COVID-19?

Here is where the county is giving updates on the number of positive tests, the number of negative tests and the number of tests submitted to the Michigan Bureau of Labs.

Ottawa County resources related to coronavirus:

Call 211 for community resources

Call 888-535-6136 for health-related questions and direction to local and state resources

Ottawa County launched a website dedicated to giving people information about how they can help by volunteering their time or donating to various organizations. The website also gives people ways to seek help if they need it. Check out Care Ottawa County here.

How can I help?

The county encourages people who to help to:

Here is Ottawa County's press conference on their response to COVID-19:

What else do you need to know about COVID-19?

According to state health officials, patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

