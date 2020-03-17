HOLLAND, Mich. — The first novel coronavirus, COVID-19, patient reported in Ottawa County was discharged from the hospital Monday.

According to a press release from Holland Hospital, the patient will now be followed by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

Ottawa County was first notified of its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Holland Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Schmitt said the hospital was prepared for the positive patient -- a woman with no known travel -- and had the appropriate protocols set up for the staff to care for the individual and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Schmitt said the hospital will continue to work closely with the county, state and CDC to follow all protocols to mitigate the spread and protect the health of the community and hospital staff.

Holland Hospital has implemented strict visitor restrictions and screenings at all hospital entrances. Any individuals, including employees, who come to the hospital or any offsite location will be screen for respiratory illness before entering the facility, according to Schmitt.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, several outpatient services are being consolidated or suspended through April 4.

Find more information about what Holland Hospital is doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to their services at hollandhospital.org/covid19.

The hospital also has a free COVID-19 hotline, which can be reached at 616-394-2080. Callers can reach a nurse regarding symptoms and risks, and to determine if testing is needed.

