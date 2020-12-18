Ottawa County healthcare workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of healthcare workers were in the first round of vaccinations.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The first healthcare workers at Holland Hospital and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health received a COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

"My staff have been in the trenches of this battle since March and we have seen devastation, the likes of which we never imagined in our careers," said Deb Langeland, a registered nurse and clinical manager of the intensive care unit at Holland Hospital. "For them to have some way to know that we're going to start to conquer this virus, it's just amazing."

Langeland was one of 150 Holland Hospital employees who signed up to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the first round of the hospital's mass vaccine clinic.

The hospital received 975 doses in its first shipment, and staff who come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients are being prioritized. Each employee will receive their second dose in three weeks.

Holland Hospital Vice President Robert Schwartz said the hope is to be able to open up the vaccine to all of the hospital's over 2,000 employees. In a survey, 97% of staff said they'd like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Schwartz said.

"There is a lot of relief in us having the vaccine and being able to administer it to our staff because, you know, about a month from now, these people, with 95% efficacy will be protected from COVID-19," Schwartz said Friday.

The vaccine is not a requirement for staff.

Ottawa County's health department also received 975 doses and vaccinated about 200 people during it's first clinic.

Hundreds more members of EMS personnel and local health department staff are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

Jeff Potter, with Zeeland City Fire and Rescue, received the first of the vaccines Friday. The county issued a survey to allow staff to sign up for time slots.

"I'm just kind of overwhelmed at this point," Potter said after receiving the vaccine at the GVSU Holland Campus. "I think that this is an exciting first step, and so really honored to be able to be a part of history."

The first shipments of the vaccine departed the Pfizer plant in Portage on Sunday morning. This initial rollout of the vaccine, which includes about 2.9 million doses, is expected to reach all 50 states.

Michigan is set to receive 84,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in this first shipment. The state is expected to receive about 173,000 of the Moderna vaccine, which is next in the pipeline and awaiting emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Health experts recommend everyone over the age of 16 to get the vaccine. But, the vaccine will likely not be available to the general public until the spring depending on availability.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.