Ottawa County is discontinuing COVID-19 updates from health department

The discontinuing of the updates is in response to the steady decline in case rates, test positivity and hospital admissions.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced Monday that they would be discontinuing their weekly and bi-weekly COVID-19 updates.

The decision to discontinue the updates was made because of several encouraging changes in COVID-19 trends in Ottawa County.

Case rates, test positivity and hospital admissions have steadily declined throughout the month of February after seeing a sharp spike in January due to the omicron variant surge. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) also moved Ottawa County into the "Low" category of COVID-19 Community Levels.

"Our plan for now is to discontinue weekly or every other week distribution of the COVID-19 bulletin. If there is breaking news or information we need to provide about the pandemic, or if we enter a time of Readiness in advance of an expected surge in cases, we will increase the frequency of our communication with you," the Department of Public Health said in their bi-weekly update on Monday.

The Department of Public Health wanted to reassure residents that it will still communicate with the public about the pandemic when it is needed.

"If you see increased communication, you can trust that it means that the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa County has changed and there are prevention steps you will be asked to consider taking," it added in the update.

The CDC and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health still recommend that residents stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and to get tested if experiencing COVID symptoms.

