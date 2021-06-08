Ottawa County enters 'substantial' COVID-19 risk level

According to the Ottawa County Health Department, 95% of cases in Ottawa County since April 1 have been among people not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County has officially crossed the line into the ‘substantial’ COVID-19 risk level, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials said Monday that Ottawa County has had 8.2% of tests come back positive and 67.5 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.

Ottawa County health officials are linking the positivity and case rate increases to the presence of the delta variant, which was first detected in Ottawa County at the end of June.

"The rapid movement from moderate to substantial risk is call to all of us. We should evaluate our practices and implement additional infection prevention measures right now to slow the rapid spread of the delta variant in Ottawa County," said Marcia Mansaray, Ottawa County Department of Public Health’s deputy health officer.

According to the Ottawa County Health Department, 95% of cases in Ottawa County since April 1 have been among people not fully vaccinated. In the same timeframe, 91% of those hospitalized were also not vaccinated.

"COVID-19 transmission is increasing in Ottawa County, particularly among people who are not fully vaccinated," said Derel Glashower, senior epidemiologist at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. "With COVID-19 again on the rise, now is the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family, and your community."

While the virus is mostly infecting unvaccinated people, breakthrough cases in those who are vaccinated are emerging. Due to this, the Ottawa County Health Department is asking all residents to ramp up COVID-19 precautions:

Get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the vaccine clinic calendar at www.vaccinatewestmi.com/clinics or call 2-1-1

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water

Wear a mask in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, since the risk level is now 'substantial'

Avoid large crowds and stay six feet apart from those outside your household

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.