Here's where you can get a free KN95 mask in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Free KN95 masks are now available at locations throughout Ottawa County, while supplies last.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says KN95 are being distributed because they are more effective than surgical or cloth masks, according to the CDC. By distributing effective masks, the health department hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Any mask is better than no mask at all, but surgical and KN95 masks reduce the spread of airborne droplets of the virus and provide better protection against infection," said Jennifer Sorek, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator. "We're happy to be able to share these resources from the State of Michigan to better protect our community while we wait for the omicron surge to continue to recede."

Those interested in receiving a free mask can do so at Ottawa County township, village and city offices, as well as local libraries and the OCDPH lobby located at 12251 James Street in Holland.

Free N95 masks are also being offered at Meijer stores in Ottawa County.

Health leaders continue to encourage Michiganders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and get boosted. It is also recommended to wear masks while indoors or in crowded areas, and stay home if you are sick.

