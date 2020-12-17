Ottawa County health dept. to use GVSU's Holland campus for COVID-19 vaccinations

The health department said it would use the university's Holland campus to vaccinate frontline workers.

HOLLAND, Mich — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) will use Grand Valley State University's (GVSU) Holland campus as a site to vaccinate frontline workers, according to the university.

Lisa Stefanovsky, OCDPH health officer, said the department received about 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Friday, Dec. 18, the health department will begin vaccinating EMS personnel and other individuals facilitating the vaccination and testing site locations, Stefanovsky said.

The health department is utilizing the university's Holland campus through a continued partnership. GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella said the university has relied on the OCDPH since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Guidance and expertise from officials there have been critical to helping us keep our community safe," Mantella said. She said the university was "pleased" to offer up the Holland campus as a space to roll out vaccinations.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently rolled out a phased distribution plan for the station. The first to receive the vaccination include healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities, then some workers in essential and critical industries, then individuals with high rise for severe COVID-19 infection, and finally, in the second phase, a mass vaccination campaign for all individuals.

Public health officials projects all adults will be able to get vaccinated by mid-to-late 2021.

Find more information on the state’s website: Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

