HOLLAND, Michigan — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is reporting its first case of coronavirus. They said the patient is a woman with no known travel and she is in isolation.

Holland Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Schmitt confirmed that the case is at their hospital. She said the hospital was prepared and they implemented all the necessary procedures.

"We are working to identify individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient so we can take appropriate steps and monitor them closely,” said Dr. Paula Heidel, OCDPH medical director. “We are continuing to collaborate with the state health department and recommend residents continue to practice prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The Kent County Health Department said there is also another case in the county, bringing the total to four. The latest case there is a man in his 20s who has no history of travel. The health department said he is doing well and isolated at home.

Adding these two new positive cases, West Michigan has six total confirmed coronavirus cases: four in Kent County, one in Montcalm County and one in Ottawa County.

Michigan's chief medical Joneigh Khaldun said the state lab has the capability to test 115 specimens daily. Sunday, state officials confirmed 12 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 45.

"We continue to run tests at our state lab every day," said Khaldun. "And I expect there to be more cases identified. There is evidence of community spread and our lab testing data does not give us the full picture of what is going on as far as this disease in our community."

RELATED: Live updates: Michigan has 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 45

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

RELATED: Whitmer signs order enhancing restrictions on price gouging

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.