Ottawa County updates vaccine progress, shows hints of vaccine efficacy

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County health officials say about 30 percent of its 16 years and older population have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, case numbers and positivity rate have been increasing the past three weeks. Where the positivity rate was 2.9 percent previously, it is now at 8.4 percent.

During a virtual update Wednesday, Derel Glashower, the county's senior epidemiologist, said that is on trend with the state and nation.

As vaccinations increase, Glashower said there is some hints as to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Around 70 percent of the 70-years-and-older population have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 45 percent have had both doses. Showing a graph, he explained that age group has not seen as much of a spike in cases as other populations.

"This strongly suggests this vaccine is working to protect that most vulnerable age group in our population," said Glashower, "and hopefully have an impact on hospitalizations and deaths as well."

The county is also working to prepare for more vaccinations as more doses become available from the state. That includes identifying easy-access locations for residents, finding ways to target vulnerable populations, and well as how to reach those without internet connection.

"We want to make sure the minute we get additional vaccine," said Lisa Stefanovsky, Health Officer. "We have things in place, we have partners in place, we have locations in place. All the tools for people to access vaccine appointments."

Even as vaccinations increase, health officials warn it is not time to let your guard down. Ottawa County has had three confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the U.K. this month. The variant is said to be much more contagious than other strains.

Kristina Wieghmink, the department's public information officer, encouraged mask wearing, distancing, limiting travel, and staying home when you do not feel well. She also asked for patience, as more people meet guidelines for the vaccine.

"We know more groups will become eligible next week, as well as everybody April 5, according to the state’s prioritization guidelines," said Wieghmink. "However, that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone will have a vaccination appointment right away."

According to the county's website, there have been 23,722 total cases in Ottawa County and 353 deaths. The current average number of cases per day over the last seven days is about 81.

