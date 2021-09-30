Ottawa County will keep school mask order in place

The Ottawa County Health Officer says the order will remain in effect until they expire on their own terms.

Thursday, The Ottawa County Health Department announced it will uphold the current public health orders, which includes masks in schools.

This comes as local health departments across the state are choosing whether to rescind their mask mandates or keep them in place.

Thursday afternoon, the Allegan County Health Department chose to rescind their order requiring masks in kindergarten through sixth grade in Allegan County schools. The health department claimed they risked being fined over $1 million due to Senate Bill 82.

However, Ottawa County says the Legislature cannot amend the Public Health Code through the appropriations act. Since it has chosen not to amend the Public Health Code, the appropriations boiler statement has no effect on Ottawa County, its budget, its Public Health Department, or existing public health orders.

In a statement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the office confirmed to Ottawa County that appropriations passed by the state legislature would be funded, including funding for local health departments.

The current mask mandate issued by the Ottawa County Health Officer remains in effect until it expires by its own terms (60 days after a vaccine is available for those under 12 or the infection rate drops into the “low range”).

