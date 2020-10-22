Pandemic Parenting | Exasperated with your kids? Here's what to do.

Four tips to help you make it through another day of pandemic parenting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Things have been different and challenging in many ways over the past 8 months, and the stress and toll of everything can show up in kids' behavior. Let's face it – many adults are having a tough time coping well!

Children do not intentionally cause problems and distress. When they are exhibiting more behavioral challenges it's because they have reached their limit for handling their uncomfortable feelings, and they don't have the coping skills to manage in other ways.

If you're finding yourself more frustrated with your child's behavior lately, here are some helpful things to remember:

Take a deep breath before responding

Empathize and listen

Focus on relationship building

Spotlight what's going well

