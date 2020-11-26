Pandemic Parenting | Making it through Thanksgiving 2020

While many kids are glad to be on break from school for a bit, the changes to normal holiday plans may be creating stress and upset for some.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With COVID-19 case numbers still high and the West Michigan positivity rate well above the recommended 3%, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that this Thanksgiving you keep your celebration to just your household, or limit your gatherings to two households at the most.

It's a tough adjustment for some families who are used to festive celebrations with lots of extended family.

So, how can we help our kids adjust? Holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Thursday morning with some offers some helpful insights and suggestions.

While many kids are glad to be on break from school for a bit, the changes to normal holiday plans may be creating stress and upset for some. It can be helpful for parents to remember the following tips if their child is having a hard time:

Allow kids to talk about how they are feelings, and empathize with them. Avoid arguments. Help them shift gears.

Here are some powerful ways to help take the focus off of what's missing this year and instead focus on what Thanksgiving Day can be:

ASK: What new traditions can we start this year? SUGGEST: Instead of doing X, we can do Y. MAKE: A list of special things they would like to do. CONSIDER: What’s something fun that we’ve never had time to do before?

For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.