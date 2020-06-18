Parents face pandemic-related separation anxiety in children

This is an issue many parents may find themselves navigating as they head back to work

Many children have become used to being with their parents non-stop over the past few months of sheltering-in-place.

Whether kids exhibited separation issues before the pandemic or not, this is an issue many parents may find themselves navigating as they head back to work and more normal life activities outside of the home.

Dr. Nicole Beurkens spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE about the signs of separation anxiety in children and how to manage this.

She suggests:

Talk with kids about their thoughts and fears

Practice coping with separation for brief periods inside and outside of the home

Teach positive coping strategies such as belly breathing, distraction, and calming phrases

Don’t sneak away – clearly say goodbye and let the child know when you will return

Use strategies to manage your own feelings about your child’s distress

For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens' website.

