Parents rally in support of mask mandate; Kent County Health Dept. will not issue order

The Kent County Health Department is encouraging students and staff to mask up in schools, but has fallen short of mandating the safety measure.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A large group of parents have gathered outside the Kent County Health Department Friday to ask health leaders to issue a mask mandate in schools.

The rally was organized by Smart Science Alliance, a group of concerned parents, teachers and other community members who want to push for what they call "science-based decisions" in schools.

The Kent County Health Department says there will not be a public health order mandating masks in schools at this time.

Kent County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Adam London issued a three-page statement that says in part:

"...I am not issuing a public health order mandating mask in the schools at this time. This decision is due to the reality that not all options have been exhausted to prevent the danger before us. The schools and the parents have even greater power than the health department to protect the children and the community," London said.

"At this time, I am presenting the community with the highest recommendation possible that schools and the parents require adherence to the guidance of the CDC, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Kent County Health Department. Above all, I expect that the children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccine, are protected through mask use and other proven prevention strategies."

A small group of anti-mask protesters appeared on the other side of the road to make their voices heard as well.

The CDC recently raised Kent County's risk level for the spread of COVID-19 from "moderate" to "substantial."

The CDC is recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, to mask up when indoors in public spaces.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.