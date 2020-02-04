MUSKEGON, Mich. — Parkland Properties in Muskegon has temporarily closed both of the hotels it owns in the city's downtown area.

Since the governor's stay at home order, occupancy at the Shoreline Inn and Delta by Marriott dropped to under 10%.

Owner Jon Rooks says he's taken aback by just how quickly COVID-19 has impacted his businesses, starting first at his Muskegon restaurants, then hotels.

"We were willing to stay open even if we weren't making money and we were willing to continue to provide a place of employment and a service to people that need us as long as we weren't putting team members at risk." Rooks says. "But, the rising number of cases in Muskegon County— it just became clear we could not continue to protect our team members from the threat of COVID-19."

The temporary closures are also delaying Parkland Properties opening a new restaurant in downtown Muskegon until May. Both hotels are expected to reopen on April 27.

