GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To keep spirits high and positive during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital staff helped patients make window messages to their families at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Patients in the Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Program said “Hi” and "Love you all,” or posted their favorite quotes on the windows of the fifth floor of the hospital.

These messages are even more meaningful because patients in this program fall under CDC's rules for long-term care facilities and nursing homes during this time because they tend to be older.

The CDC is restricting all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

Over 40 patients are currently receiving rehabilitation on the fifth floor. Some of the messages include: “Wake up, wash hands, work hard, repeat” or “Where there is life, there is hope!” and “This to shall pass, God Bless!”

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

According to Chris Mills, the Media & External Relations Specialist for Marry Free Bed, families are already coming to see the messages and one patient was in tears with being able to help inspire others.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.