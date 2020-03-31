ROCKFORD, Mich. — Emily Phillips husband is on the front line working as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He is an ER doctor and he sees sometimes 100 to 150 patients a day and we have no idea," says Phillips.

No idea if he's bringing the coronavirus home.

"We have a 6-month-old baby and we have two other small children. And I have asthma myself. So if I get sick we're in real trouble because no one is going to come to our house to help," says Phillips.

Emily started asking if someone could lend them an RV or camper so Dr. Phillips could isolate -- that's when her friend Holly Haggard offered to help.

"Her husband is on the front lines and we need to be doing everything we can for them," says Haggard.

That exchange led them to start the Facebook group RVs for MDs to fight the coronavirus and they've now matched doctors and nurses with RV owners across the country including Kim Mills from Rockford.

"Healthcare workers are going to become infected and become carriers and obviously to protect their children and spouses many of them are going to need to self quarantine," says Mills.

Now they are hoping more RV owners will join the movement to help protect our healthcare workers.

"I know West Michigan people have a great heart so this is just another way for them to help," says Mills.

