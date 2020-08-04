ALLEGAN, Mich. — Perrigo Company PLC, and the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation, are donating $400,000 in funding and $216,000 in products to help the community combat COVID-19.

The $616,000 in donations will be divided up among several food distributions organizations that are essential during the pandemic.

According to a press release from Perrigo, the following organizations will received some of the funds:

200,000 will go to Kids Food Basket.

$50,000 will go to the Allegan County Food Pantry

$50,000 and $16,000 in product will go to Meals on Wheels

$200,000 in product will go to Feeding America West Michigan

$100,000 will go to the American Red Cross

“Perrigo is in a unique position to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, not only by being a global provider of wellness solutions at a time when families need it most, but as a corporate partner to area organizations who are on the frontlines of the response efforts," Tom Farrington, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer and President of the Perrigo Foundation said inthe release. "Perrigo is proud to do its part by contributing products and donations, as we work together to navigate this difficult time.”

Perrigo said in the release this is their first step to a larger global response.

