ALLEGAN, Mich. — Pharmaceutical company Perrigo is donating thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to hospital, medical and first responder personnel who are running dangerous low on supplies.

Over the next few months, the company will donate at least 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizers.

According to a press release, once Perrigo learned about the shortage, the company's team quickly mobilized to formulate, produce and ship hand sanitizer within only a few weeks’ time.

Perrigo is manufacturing the hand sanitizer at its New York facility and the product is being delivered to hospitals and healthcare providers in West Michigan, including Allegan General Hospital and Spectrum Health Hospitals.

The Michigan State Police will also receive hand sanitizer donations to aid first responders in their work with the general public.

“As a leading global provider of self-care products, we have a special responsibility to do everything in our power to assist those in need," Perrigo President and CEO Murray S. Kessler said in the release. "Given our close ties in the communities where we work and live, we were made aware of the shortage and critical need for hand sanitizers in local area hospitals."

"Our team in New York sprang into action and were able to develop a formula, get it into production and ready initial shipments to hospitals within an extraordinarily compressed time frame," Kessler said. I am extremely proud of our front-line manufacturing employees, who have been working around the clock to support consumers, patients and hospitals at this imperative time.”

Additional batches of hand sanitizer will also be provided to Perrigo essential employees in the U.S.

This recent news comes after Perrigo and its charitable foundation announced they were donating $400,000 in funding and $216,000 in products to help the community fight COVID-19. Organizations including Kids' Food Basket, Allegan County Food Pantry and Feeding America West Michigan will receive funding from Perrigo.

