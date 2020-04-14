GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids said it had eigh positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, April 14.

According to a statement from Pine Rest, one case was a patient. That person was identified and immediately transferred to an acute care facility for treated.

Pine Rest said seven out of 1,800 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. All seven were placed under a 14-day quarantine, in accordance with both Kent County Health Department and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"We are working with the Health Department to identify and notify anyone who may have come in contact with those staff members," Pine Rest's chief operating officer Bob Nykamp said in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday, Michigan's COVID-19 cases reached 25,635 with 995 new cases. This is the second day in a row that daily cases dropped below 1,000.

There were 115 new deaths reported, to make the total number of deaths 1,602. Kent County was listed to have 311 cases and 13 deaths.

