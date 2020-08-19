Plans change for West Michigan students preparing to return to MSU for the Fall semester

"I understand why they're doing it, it just sucks."

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday, Michigan State University students were surprised by news that the school is asking them to stay home. Most of its classes will shift to online-only learning over the next two weeks.

"It caught me by surprise when they said we couldn’t even move in," said John Scott, an incoming MSU freshman from Ada. "I thought online classes were enough, but I guess they need to take extra precautions. It was a big bummer to have graduation canceled, and then freshman year of college being canceled. Those are two pretty big moments in someone's life."

Scott was planning to move into the dorm rooms in East Lansing, but will now stay home in the Grand Rapids area and take online courses for his first semester of college.

For many students, it's a challenging time. On one hand, there is a national pandemic, and the school is responding as such to keep their students and staff safe. On the other, they are disappointed to miss out on the experience.

"It’s definitely really stressful right now because we’be been going through so many transitions and cancellations," said Ella Byam, an incoming freshman from Grand Rapids. "From getting our second half of our senior year in high school canceled, now moving onto college. What’s our next step with online classes? I think it will be difficult, but we will make the most of it."

Some students are still planning to move back to East Lansing because they have off-campus leases.

"It’ll definitely be weird, but I still want to go back," said Lauren Ward, a MSU senior originally from Grand Rapids. "I want to see some people that live there, my friends and everything. Especially it being my senior year."

Ward said her senior year will be much different than she had planned. She is studying Materials Science and Engineering. She had considered taking a year off, but decided to return to not create a gap in her education. However, she is concerned about online learning, as much of her schooling is project and experience based.

"One of my favorite parts of being on campus are the extracurriculars, and the clubs, and the things outside school that you need to be there for," said Ward. "That’s a big part of my experience being at school. So that’s disappointing. I think the learning experience will be a lot harder too. That interaction with the teacher is very important for me and my learning."

MSU has encouraged students living off-campus to start the Fall semester in their home communities.

However, there is an understanding as to why the change to online-learning occurred.

"I definitely think it’ll be a domino effect," said Hannah Walters, an incoming freshman from Grand Rapids. "Michigan State was just the first to cancel. And with UNC canceling, I think it had a big effect. I understand why they're doing it, it just sucks."

Parents are also shifting to the idea that their college-age children will be staying home longer than originally planned.

"I love him to death," said Betsy Scott, John Scott's mother, "but its time for him to go and start a new chapter in life."

Betsy Scott said she remembers her freshman year of college experience fondly, and she wanted that for her son. His room at home is filled with items intended for his dorm room, and much of their excitement for this new chapter has deflated.

"I just started bawling," said Betsy about when she heard the news Tuesday. "I started crying. I was so disappointed for him."

Betsy Scott said her son had just paid tuition and housing last week, and is hopeful the school will reimburse for housing.

Other students hope they can recreate that freshman experience in the future, possibly for the Spring semester or next year.

"I do understand why they are closing down, it makes sense," said Byam. "All these kids getting together, it was bound to happen. But it’s super unfortunate."

