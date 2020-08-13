Pop-up Drive-Ins: New problem, Old-School Solution

Studio C saw their empty theater parking lots as an opportunity. The pop-up drive-ins are already seeing success, and are bringing some employees back to work.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Over the years, the number of drive-in theaters have dwindled. But with theaters closed, it’s the movie-goers only option for a night out.

Adapting to the times, Celebration Cinema recently launched pop-up drive-ins.

Studio C saw their empty parking lots as an opportunity. With some trial and error, they built pop-up drive-ins right outside a couple theaters.

Initially thinking to project movies onto the buildings themselves, they needed something more visible. That’s where the idea to stack shipping containers came about. When painting them white didn’t quite cut it, they added a tarp, and the big-screens were set.

Now two pop-ups are showing a movie every night at Grand Rapids North and the Lansing location.

Before they built these, Celebration Cinema was only showing movies on the lawn at Studio Park, and the Getty Drive In. They were already selling-out in those spots, and saw this opportunity to get creative.

“There's a bit of adapt or die going on, of course, and I think we're a pretty creative company anyway,” said Eric Kuiper, the Studio C chief creative officer. “A lot of the things that we're doing, are things that we would have probably done in some shape, form or fashion, anyway. But COVID just accelerated all those timelines, and we're doing the pop-up drive-ins because it does create some business for us. But for us, one of the big things is, it also just creates work for our employees.”

Kuiper says the first week has been a success. They’re seeing things sell-out already, and he suggests buying tickets in advance, especially as new titles roll out.

Thursday night you can catch Black Panther, and as we head into the weekend Iron Man begins showing. Get Out starts playing on Sunday, and keep an eye out for Sonic the Hedgehog and Interstellar in the coming week.

Celebration is also looking to possibly pop-up more drive-ins, and continue this into the fall.

Tickets are $30 per car, and you’re encouraged to buy them online on Celebration Cinema’s website. Another thing to know, is you can still go inside the theater for all your concessions.

